Keeping Them Creepy: A Discussion on Horror Films and More

In this episode of the Nightmare on Film Street Podcast, hosts Kim and Jon delve into the world of horror as they discuss the latest happenings in the genre. While taking a break from their regularly scheduled programming, they share their thoughts on Saw X and highlight their most anticipated releases for the month.

One film that piques their interest is “Appendage,” an intriguing entry into the body horror subgenre. The hosts express their excitement about the grotesque and imaginative potential this film holds. Another film mentioned is “Sister Death,” a demonic prequel to the popular horror movie “Veronica.” This addition to the franchise promises to delve into the terrifying origins of the original story.

Aside from these movie recommendations, Kim and Jon talk about a reality special called “Make Me Scream.” This show brings together celebrities and plunges them into haunted houses, resulting in entertaining and spine-chilling moments. The hosts express their curiosity about witnessing famous personalities react to the horrors that await them.

For horror enthusiasts looking for more scary content, the Nightmare on Film Street Fiend Club offers exclusive bonus episodes and other frightfully good rewards. By joining the club, members gain access to watch parties, discounted merchandise, and unique items such as membership cards, stickers, and temporary tattoos.

As the hosts wrap up their discussion, they invite listeners to share their own creepy experiences and recommendations on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, and the official NOFS Discord Server. This community engagement adds a sense of camaraderie and enables fans to connect and discuss their shared passion.

Overall, this episode provides a glimpse into the diverse range of horror content available, from movies to reality shows. Kim and Jon’s enthusiasm for exploring the dark and twisted side of cinema is contagious, making it an engaging listen for any horror aficionado.

Definitions:

– Body Horror: A subgenre of horror that focuses on the unsettling and visceral transformation or deformation of the human body.

– Demonic Prequel: A film that serves as a predecessor to a previously released movie, exploring the backstory and origins of the demonic elements featured in the franchise.

