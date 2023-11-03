Kettle Social Networks Face Stumbling Blocks

Social networks, once seen as omnipotent platforms capable of wielding enormous influence over our emotions and voting behavior, have recently encountered a series of hurdles.

First, Meta’s Facebook and Instagram are on the verge of having their personalized ad operations banned in the European Union if they don’t resolve their issues. This setback follows Meta’s ongoing dispute over the name of its Twitter rival, Threads, as a British software company claims ownership of the UK trademark for the name and is unwilling to compromise.

In addition, Elon Musk’s social media empire has taken a considerable hit. The value of his network plummeted from $44 billion to a mere $19 billion, demonstrating that even rocketeers like Musk are not immune to failure.

This news has sparked amusement among observers

Our panel of experts – Chris Williams, Brandon Vigliarolo, Thomas Claburn, and Iain Thomson – delved into the implications of these developments in the latest episode of our discussion series. The episode was skillfully produced and refined Nicole Hemsoth.

