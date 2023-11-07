New Poco X6 Series Expected to Launch in India Soon

Rumors are swirling about the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated Poco X6 series in India. This new lineup is expected to be a successor to the popular Poco X5 series, which was released earlier this year in February. While the company has not yet made any official announcements, speculations have been fueled recent sightings of the phones on various certification sites.

According to reports, the Poco X6 Pro was recently spotted on India’s Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The listing revealed the model number 23122PCD1I, although the exact moniker was not mentioned. Interestingly, a similar model number was reportedly found on the IMEI website, further supporting the belief that it is indeed the Poco X6 Pro.

There are also speculations that the Poco X6 Pro could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro, while the base Poco X6 might be a rebranded Redmi Note 13 5G. It is worth noting that the Redmi Note 13 models were launched in China in September, sparking anticipation for their potential release in the Indian market.

The Poco X5 series, which was unveiled earlier this year, received positive reviews for its impressive features and affordability. The Poco X5 Pro 5G, for instance, was priced at Rs. 22,999 for the base variant and offered a high-quality camera system and ample storage options. The base Poco X5 5G, on the other hand, was available in two storage variants, both priced competitively.

As the launch of the Poco X6 series draws closer, tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados eagerly await more information from Poco. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new lineup that promises to deliver cutting-edge features at an affordable price point.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)