New Insights on Media Manipulation in Israeli Politics

A recent report on Channel 12 has shed light on the extent of media manipulation in Israeli politics. While the core fact remains that a WhatsApp group, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair and his media advisors Jonatan Urich and Topaz Luk, controlled the Israeli leader’s Twitter account and orchestrated media campaigns against political adversaries, the details of their activities are alarming.

According to controversial journalist Nir Hefetz, who revealed this information during an interview on Channel 12, the group not only managed Netanyahu’s official Twitter account but also operated underground communication channels. These clandestine channels were used to target and attack prominent figures, including the President of the State and the Attorney General. It is important to note that ultimately, the prime minister had the final say on these campaigns.

The revelations have sparked a debate about the state of the media in Israel and who should be held accountable. Commentator Guy Peleg took to Twitter to criticize Nir Hefetz, calling him a “mastermind” who played a significant role in orchestrating what he referred to as the “Poison Machine” in Israel. Peleg accused Hefetz of having a detrimental impact on the press in Israel and expressed astonishment at his involvement in smear campaigns.

These new insights into media manipulation highlight the need for transparency and ethical standards in political communications. The role of social media and messaging platforms in shaping public opinion and influencing elections should be closely scrutinized. The public deserves to know the truth and make informed decisions based on accurate information.

