PML-N Asserts Ground Impact in Upcoming Elections as Electables Join Party

Summary: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) acknowledges the dominance of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on social media platforms but believes it will not significantly influence the upcoming polls. PML-N leaders emphasize that the elections will be decided on the ground and state their readiness for the contest. In addition, a number of electables and former lawmakers from various parts of the province have joined the PML-N, further strengthening the party’s presence.

In a recent press conference, PML-N leader Saad Rafique commented on the PTI’s investment in social media over the past 15 years while acknowledging that the PML-N lagged behind. However, he emphasized that what happens in cyberspace is not representative of what happens on the streets during elections. He firmly stated, “The elections will be held on the ground, and we are prepared for it.” This reflects the party’s confidence in its ability to reach voters through traditional campaigning methods.

While the PTI’s dominance on social media is a topic of concern for the PML-N, it has taken steps to counter this investing heavily in social media and hiring a significant number of journalists to help reshape the narrative. These efforts reflect the party’s awareness of the importance of online presence and its commitment to competing in the digital sphere.

Additionally, the PML-N has recently welcomed a group of electables and former lawmakers into its ranks from Jhang and other parts of the province. This move is significant as it strengthens the party’s base and adds experienced individuals to its roster. The group, which includes M. Asif Mauvia, Babar Sial, Mehr Aslam Bharwana, and several others, met with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif to announce their joining.

Looking ahead, PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah expressed concerns about the PTI’s chairman fielding May 9 suspects for the upcoming polls. He urged the separation of the suspects from the party and their prosecution. Additionally, Mr. Sanaullah mentioned the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s intention to use the 18th Amendment as an election slogan and suggested possible additions to the amendment.

As the elections draw closer, the PML-N remains focused on its ground campaign and believes in the importance of connecting with voters on a personal level. The party’s recent additions of electables further strengthen its position, and it continues to address key issues raised opponents, demonstrating its determination to secure a victory.