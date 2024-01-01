PML-N Leader Lambasts Political Rivals, Calls for Focus on Ground Realities

In a fiery speech at a workers’ convention in Lahore, prominent PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique launched a scathing attack on the party’s main rivals, the PPP and PTI. While highlighting the PML-N’s willingness to form a coalition government, even if they secure a majority in the upcoming polls, Rafique questioned the track records of both parties.

Rafique did not shy away from naming his opponents but instead opted for a more direct approach. He criticized the PPP’s 15-year governance in Karachi, claiming that it had reduced the city to ruins and warned that the same fate could await Lahore if the party is voted into power. Meanwhile, he ridiculed the PTI’s over-reliance on social media and emphasized the importance of tangible on-the-ground performance in the upcoming elections.

Highlighting the PML-N’s contributions to Punjab, including youth-oriented projects like laptop distribution and infrastructure development, Rafique accused the PPP of attempting to copy these projects in Sindh but failing to execute them successfully. In addition, he expressed disbelief in the PTI’s achievements during its nine-year rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, asking whether it had built any major healthcare facilities or generated significant amounts of electricity.

Rafique also addressed the issue of accountability, accusing army generals and judges of stealing the 2018 elections and disregarding the rights of innocent people. He firmly stated that the PML-N’s leadership would seek a coalition government even if they secured a majority, demonstrating their commitment to cooperation and stability.

The seasoned PML-N leader concluded his speech urging voters to base their decisions on tangible performance and real-world accomplishments rather than being swayed social media narratives. He emphasized that the true electoral battle will be fought on the ground and implored voters to recognize the PML-N’s achievements, including infrastructure development and energy projects, in contrast to the PTI’s lack of major initiatives during its tenure.