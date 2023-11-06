A Fresh Perspective on the “Vocal for Local” Movement this Diwali

With the onset of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again emphasized the significance of supporting local businesses and artisans over imported goods. In a video shared on his social media profile, PM Modi urged Indians to prioritize shopping from local markets and to embrace the “vocal for local” movement that has been gaining momentum across the country.

By embracing local and handmade products, PM Modi believes that individuals can contribute to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India. Through the use of the UPI digital payment system, the prime minister encourages people to shift from cash-based transactions and rely on digital solutions.

To further promote the “vocal for local” campaign, PM Modi has requested individuals to share selfies with local products or artisans on his NaMo App using a made-in-India smartphone. These selfies will be shared on social media platforms to inspire others to support local businesses and promote the movement.

During his monthly radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the prime minister emphasized the importance of prioritizing local products during festivals. He highlighted India’s growing reputation as a manufacturing hub and stressed the need for Indians to lead the way in supporting local businesses.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw echoed PM Modi’s sentiments and urged Indians to actively participate in the “vocal for local” campaign. He encouraged people to go shopping in local markets this Diwali, supporting the livelihoods of local artisans and businesses.

This Diwali season, let us stand in solidarity with our local communities and artisans embracing their craftsmanship and products. By making conscious choices to support local businesses, we not only contribute to the growth of our nation’s economy but also preserve our cultural heritage for future generations to enjoy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the “vocal for local” movement?

The “vocal for local” movement, initiated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promotes the use of local products and encourages Indians to prioritize shopping from local markets. The movement aims to make India self-reliant and boost the growth of local businesses and artisans.

2. What is Atmanirbhar Bharat?

Atmanirbhar Bharat, meaning Self-reliant India, is a vision put forth Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It focuses on building a resilient and self-sufficient Indian economy promoting indigenous industries, reducing dependence on imports, and harnessing India’s manufacturing potential.

3. How can I contribute to the “vocal for local” movement?

You can contribute to the “vocal for local” movement consciously choosing to purchase products that are locally made or crafted artisans in your community. By shopping from local markets and supporting local businesses, you help promote economic growth and preserve traditional craftsmanship.

4. What are the benefits of supporting local businesses?

Supporting local businesses has numerous benefits, including boosting the local economy, creating employment opportunities, preserving cultural heritage, and reducing environmental impact. By supporting local businesses, you contribute to the overall development and well-being of your community.

5. How can I make digital payments using the UPI system?

To make digital payments using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system, you can download a UPI-enabled payment app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Follow the app’s instructions to link your bank account, set up a UPI ID, and initiate transactions using the app.

