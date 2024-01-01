Prime Minister Urges Public to Share Devotional Creations for Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon people to share their artistic creations, including bhajans (devotional songs), related to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on social media. In his recent radio broadcast, Modi expressed his excitement about the upcoming temple and highlighted the abundance of songs and poems that have been composed in its honor.

Modi emphasized the significant role that both experienced and emerging young artists have played in expressing their devotion through their creative works. He himself has shared songs and bhajans on his social media platforms. Recognizing the collective enthusiasm and artistic inspiration surrounding this historic moment, Modi proposed the idea of using a common hashtag, #ShriRamBhajan, to consolidate and share all such artistic creations.

The Prime Minister believes that this compilation of devotional creations will serve as a powerful flow of emotions and devotion, allowing everyone to immerse themselves in the essence of Lord Ram. He sees this as an opportunity for the art world to actively participate in this significant event in its own unique style.

Modi recently visited Ayodhya and inaugurated a redeveloped railway station, a newly-built airport, and laid the foundation stone for several other projects in Uttar Pradesh. During a public rally in Ayodhya, he called for the lighting of special diyas (oil lamps) in homes to commemorate the day of ‘pran pratishtha’ (consecration) of the Ram temple as ‘Deepawali’.

As the excitement builds for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, the Prime Minister’s call to share devotional creations on social media aims to foster a sense of unity and collective celebration among the citizens.