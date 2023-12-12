Brand-New Title: Narendra Modi’s Social Media Strategy: A Youthful and Aggressive Approach

In a bid to connect with the youth ahead of the General Election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted a distinct change in his style of communication on social media. Instead of his previous interactive and responsive approach, he has now integrated pop references, sharp sarcasm, and emojis to target the opposition.

One notable instance of this new style was when Mr. Modi referred to the popular OTT series Money Heist to criticize Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu for his alleged involvement in unaccounted cash transactions. The Prime Minister tweeted, “In India, who needs ‘Money Heist’ fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting!”

This shift in communication style emerged shortly after the BJP’s success in the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. Mr. Modi posted a clip titled “Meltdown-e-Azam,” mocking certain sections of the Congress party for their claims of a ‘north vs. south divide’ in the electorate after the Congress’ victory only in Telugu-speaking Telangana and none of the Hindi-speaking states. He warned against their divisive agenda while highlighting the wisdom of the people in identifying such tactics.

Sources close to the government reveal that this new social media strategy aligns with Mr. Modi’s no-holds-barred approach in his election campaign rallies. The feedback on this aggressive style has been positive, particularly from the younger demographic, which is a crucial target audience for the BJP. Party insiders confirm that the BJP’s own social media activities are increasingly relying on memes and pop culture references for better relatability.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party’s biggest political asset both online and offline, Prime Minister Modi’s communication style is expected to mirror the political contest ahead. With the upcoming General Election, the BJP aims to capture the attention and support of the youth, which explains the party’s new emphasis on a youthful and aggressive social media approach.

Overall, this dynamic shift in Mr. Modi’s social media strategy showcases his adaptability and understanding of the changing preferences of the electorate, as well as the importance of digital platforms in political communication.