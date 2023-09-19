WhatsApp Channels: A New Way for Prime Minister Modi and Others to Connect

WhatsApp recently launched its Channels feature, allowing admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls to followers in a one-way broadcast. This feature has already attracted notable celebrities and public figures, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his first post on WhatsApp Channels, Prime Minister Modi expressed his excitement to join the WhatsApp community and emphasized the importance of continued interactions. Users can now receive updates directly from the Prime Minister when he posts on his channel.

WhatsApp Channels are found in a new tab called Updates, separate from personal chats. Users can follow channels of their choice without revealing their phone numbers to the admins or other followers. The option to block screenshots and forwards is available to admins, ensuring the privacy and security of their content.

The Channels feature also offers filtered suggestions of channels to follow based on the user’s country. Additionally, users can explore new, popular, and most active channels based on follower count.

This feature has attracted various celebrities and public figures, such as the Indian Cricket team, Katrina Kaif, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, and Neha Kakkar, among many others.

WhatsApp Channels provide a new platform for Prime Minister Modi and other influential figures to connect with the public. Users can stay updated with their favorite channels and receive exclusive content directly from these personalities.

Overall, WhatsApp Channels serve as an effective tool for one-way communication, facilitating the flow of information between admins and followers. With its increasing popularity, this feature has become a valuable means of engagement and connectivity in the digital age.

