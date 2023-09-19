New Feature Allows Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Connect with Followers on WhatsApp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined WhatsApp’s latest feature called “WhatsApp Channels,” enabling him to directly communicate with his followers on the popular messaging app. This new feature is designed for public figures and businesses to broadcast messages to their audience.

In his first post on his WhatsApp Channel, PM Modi shared an image of himself inside the newly-constructed Parliament building, accompanied a welcoming caption. He expressed his excitement to join the WhatsApp community and emphasized the importance of continued interactions with his followers.

To follow PM Modi’s channel on WhatsApp, users can simply click on a provided link. This will direct them to a chat-like interface where the option to ‘Follow’ him can be found in the top right corner of the screen. This new platform allows for instant and seamless connectivity with the Prime Minister.

WhatsApp Channels serve as a powerful one-way communication tool, providing users with a direct line to a select group of individuals. The convenience of this feature ensures instant and seamless connectivity via the WhatsApp app and web versions. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vijay Deverakonda, and Diljit Dosanjh, have already joined WhatsApp Channels to engage with their audience. Additionally, both Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the Indian Cricket Team have launched their own WhatsApp Channels.

This latest development allows Prime Minister Modi to connect with his followers more efficiently and effectively. It further empowers people to stay updated on the Prime Minister’s initiatives, policies, and public announcements through a widely-used and easily accessible platform like WhatsApp.

