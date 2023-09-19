Narendra Modi Launches WhatsApp Channel for Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a WhatsApp Channel where users can receive his updates. This new feature, introduced Meta, allows admins to share text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls with their followers.

WhatsApp Channel is a one-way broadcast tool that enables admins to share different types of content with their followers. Users can stay informed and engaged with individuals and organizations of their choice, all within the app. The WhatsApp Channels can be accessed through a dedicated tab named “Updates,” separate from regular chats.

To join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s WhatsApp Channel, users need to update their WhatsApp. They can then navigate to the Updates tab and select the “Find Channels” option. A list of available channels, including PM Modi’s, will appear, and users can join tapping the plus icon next to the channel’s name. Users can react to posts on the channel using emojis, and the count of total reactions will be shown.

WhatsApp Channels allow admins to make updates and changes to their content for up to 30 days. After this period, older updates are automatically removed from the servers. When updates are forwarded to chats or groups, they include a link back to the original channel for easy access.

WhatsApp has also welcomed celebrities, sports teams, thought leaders, and organizations to launch their own WhatsApp channels.

Sources:

– HT News Desk

– Hindustan Times

Definitions:

– WhatsApp Channel: A one-way broadcast tool on WhatsApp that allows admins to share various forms of content with their followers.

– Meta: The parent company of WhatsApp.

– Updates Tab: A dedicated tab within WhatsApp that displays channels and their posts separately from regular chats.

