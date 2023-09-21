Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s WhatsApp Channel Gains 1 Million Subscribers in a Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s WhatsApp channel has achieved a significant milestone crossing 1 million subscribers within a single day of its launch. This new record adds to PM Modi’s already impressive social media following, with 91 million followers on Twitter, 48 million followers on Facebook, and 78 million followers on Instagram.

The Prime Minister shared his excitement about joining the WhatsApp community and emphasized that it is another step in his commitment to continuous interaction with the people. In his inaugural post, he shared a picture of himself working in the newly constructed parliament building and expressed his enthusiasm for maintaining a connection with the public through this platform.

For those interested, the new channels can be explored under the “Discover” tab or following the provided link. Prime Minister Modi also has his own dedicated app. It’s important to note that the Channels feature is not available to all users yet. Users will receive a notification on their devices if the feature is not yet accessible to them, and they can choose to receive a notification when it becomes available.

Channels on WhatsApp are an innovative feature that allows individuals and organizations to communicate with millions of people. This feature is housed under a brand-new “Updates” tab, which is separate from the existing tabs for family, friends, and communities. Users can invite others to follow channels using an invite link that can be freely shared online.

It is worth mentioning that the personal details of channel owners and subscribers remain confidential and undisclosed to others on the platform. Subscribers also have the option to react to updates posted in channels. Additionally, there is now a directory of Channels displayed under the “Updates” tab, and channel owners can decide whether their channels are listed in the directory or not.

This achievement highlights the growing importance of social media in connecting leaders with their constituents and demonstrates PM Modi’s commitment to embracing technological advancements to engage with the public.

– India oi-Madhuri Adnal