Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s WhatsApp Channel Receives Over 1.3 Million Followers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s WhatsApp Channel has gained more than 1.3 million followers within a day of its launch. WhatsApp Channels, introduced Meta, is a response to Instagram’s Broadcast feature. The service was launched in India and over 150 other countries earlier this month, with the aim of allowing users to reach a larger audience simultaneously. The creators of Channels can maintain their privacy as their phone numbers remain hidden.

Meta has emphasized the confidentiality of followers’ identities within Channels, ensuring that their information remains undisclosed to other members. Channels enable unidirectional broadcasting, enabling administrators to share various types of content, including text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. The privacy of both administrators and followers is protected. Similar to Instagram Broadcast channels, WhatsApp Channels users can respond to updates and provide feedback using emojis. While the total count of reactions is visible, the specific reactions from administrators are kept confidential.

Additionally, administrators will soon have the ability to edit their updates within a 30-day window before automatic deletion from WhatsApp’s servers. This feature will provide admins with further control over the content they share.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of his WhatsApp Channel on X (formerly Twitter) and urged people to join clicking on the provided link. The popularity of the channel highlights the significance of WhatsApp as a communication tool for public figures.

Definitions:

WhatsApp Channels: A feature introduced Meta that allows users to broadcast content to a large audience while maintaining privacy.

Instagram Broadcast: A feature on Instagram that allows users to send messages and content to a large group of followers.

A feature on Instagram that allows users to send messages and content to a large group of followers. Meta: The parent company of WhatsApp and Instagram.

