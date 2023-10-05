Selfie Booths Featuring PM Modi to Showcase India’s Progress

The Railway Board has instructed all zonal railways, including the North Central Railways, to set up specially designed 3D selfie booths at railway stations to highlight the significant progress made India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. These selfie booths, also known as selfie points, will be placed in the lobbies and platform areas of railway stations.

Visitors to these booths will have the opportunity to take selfies and photos with cutout images of PM Modi, showcasing the narrative of the country’s development. The theme of these selfie booths is “New India,” and they will showcase achievements in areas such as space, power, Digital India, and youth skills.

The design specifications provided the Railway Board also emphasize the Modi government’s accomplishments in providing tap water connections, rural electrification, gas connections, and contributing “Make in India” vaccines to the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, they highlight ISRO’s launches of foreign satellites.

The Railway Board has provided design specifications for these selfie booths, and preparations have already begun in all the zonal railways. The booths will consist of 3D sculptures made from materials like fiber, clay, or Plaster of Paris (PoP), reinforced with NIS pipes and steel wires. The background structure of these platforms will also be crafted with fiber and clay, painted with weather-proof paint.

This initiative comes just months before the next Indian general election, expected to be held between April and May 2024, in which PM Modi will seek a third consecutive term in office.

Source: Hindustan Times

Definitions:

– Selfie booths/selfie points: Specially designed booths where individuals can take selfies and photos with cutout images of a particular person or theme.

– 3D fiber sculptures: Sculptures made from fiber material that have a three-dimensional appearance.

– Acrylic boards: Transparent boards made from acrylic material.

– Plaster of Paris (PoP): A white powder that, when mixed with water, forms a paste that hardens quickly, used in construction and art.

– Weather-proof paint: Paint that is resistant to weathering, such as rain, sunlight, and temperature changes.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times: K Sandeep Kumar