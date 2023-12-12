Title: Prime Minister Modi Criticizes Congress over Corruption Charges

Summary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to criticize the Congress party over allegations of corruption, following the seizure of black money and gold during raids on distilleries in Odisha. Modi compared the Congress party’s alleged heists to the popular Spanish series “Money Heist,” sharing a video created the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) featuring the recovered currency notes. The raids were conducted the Income Tax department, and the seized assets are said to be linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu. The BJP seized the opportunity to label the Congress’s involvement as the “Money Heist” of Indian politics.

Prime Minister Modi, in a tweet, stated, “In India, who needs ‘Money Heist’ fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting!” The BJP had shared a video highlighting the currency notes seized during the raids, referring to it as Congress’s “Money Heist.”

The Congress party denies any connection to the recovered cash found at Sahu’s properties, with Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh emphasizing that Sahu must explain the origin of the funds. The Income Tax department’s raids, which began on December 6, covered 25 premises in Odisha and Jharkhand, resulting in the confiscation of large sums of currency.

The BJP used this opportunity to attack both the ruling BJD party in Odisha and the state government, accusing them of facilitating illegal liquor trade and the spread of black money. The BJP organized protests throughout Odisha to denounce the alleged black money transactions facilitated the government.

In response, the BJD party criticized the BJP’s actions, claiming that the regional party was being unfairly targeted the BJP’s central leadership for political gain. Congress spokesperson Rajani Mohanty stated that both the BJD and BJP were two sides of the same coin, dismissing allegations against the Congress as laughable and clarifying that the party had been dragged into the controversy.

The investigations into the alleged corruption and illegal activities are ongoing, and all parties involved assert their innocence while engaging in a war of words.