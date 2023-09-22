Prime Minister Narendra Modi Joins WhatsApp Channels

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined WhatsApp Channels, a feature offered the Meta application. This move comes after the passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament, which PM Modi celebrated posting on his channel.

Describing it as a defining moment in the nation’s democratic journey, PM Modi extended his congratulations to the 1.4 billion Indians. The prime minister’s presence on WhatsApp Channels signifies his commitment to connecting with citizens and keeping them updated on important developments.

Joining WhatsApp Channels allows PM Modi to directly communicate with millions of users who have subscribed to his channel. This real-time messaging platform enables him to disseminate crucial information and engage with the public on various issues.

WhatsApp Channels provides a convenient and efficient medium for leaders to connect with their followers, allowing for direct and instant communication. It allows for the dissemination of news, announcements, and updates, enhancing transparency and accountability in governance.

The Women’s Reservation Bill, which recently passed in Parliament, aims to ensure the representation of women in legislative bodies. PM Modi’s post on his WhatsApp Channel highlights his support for this milestone legislation, signaling his commitment to empowering women in the country.

This development is expected to further strengthen PM Modi’s communication with the public and facilitate an open dialogue between the leader and the citizens. As technology continues to play a crucial role in governance, the use of platforms like WhatsApp Channels demonstrates the government’s focus on leveraging digital tools for effective communication.

