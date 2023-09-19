Join PM Modi’s WhatsApp Channel and Stay Connected

With the introduction of the Channels feature on WhatsApp, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now able to connect with his followers on the popular messaging app. This one-way broadcast tool allows PM Modi to share messages, images, and videos with his dedicated group of supporters.

To join PM Modi’s WhatsApp Channel, interested individuals can simply click on the provided link. This will open a chat-like interface where users can choose to follow the channel. It is important to note that Channels is currently available on eligible iOS devices, while Android devices are still awaiting the feature’s release. Samsung phones may have access to Channels, but others will need to ensure that their WhatsApp application is up to date via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to receive the feature.

What exactly are WhatsApp Channels? They serve as a means for specific groups of people to stay connected and receive updates from prominent individuals and organizations. Apart from PM Modi, other notable personalities like Katrina Kaif, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Neha Kakkar, and even Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg have launched their own WhatsApp Channels. Additionally, the Indian Cricket Team has its own dedicated channel.

It’s important to note that followers on WhatsApp Channels cannot reply using texts, but they can react to messages, images, and videos through emojis. While individual users cannot create their own channels at present, WhatsApp has expressed the intention to roll out this feature to all users in the future.

Stay connected with PM Modi and receive updates directly through his WhatsApp Channel. Don’t miss out on the latest news and announcements from the Prime Minister himself.

