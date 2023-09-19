PM Narendra Modi Joins WhatsApp Channel Feature to Communicate Directly with Citizens

PM Narendra Modi has recently joined the WhatsApp Channel feature, allowing him to directly deliver messages to the people who follow him on the app. This new addition enhances the Prime Minister’s ability to communicate effectively with the citizens of India.

WhatsApp Channel is a feature that enables public figures, organizations, and businesses to send messages to their followers on the platform. By joining this feature, PM Modi can now connect with a wider audience and share important updates, announcements, and initiatives directly.

With the increasing popularity of WhatsApp as a communication tool, this move ensures that PM Modi can reach a vast number of people in a more personalized manner. By broadcasting messages on the platform, he can effectively disseminate information and engage with citizens on a more immediate and accessible level.

This initiative aligns with the government’s Digital India campaign, which aims to leverage technology for enhanced citizen engagement and efficient governance. The use of WhatsApp Channel as a communication tool allows PM Modi to stay connected with the people and gather real-time feedback on policies and initiatives.

Overall, the inclusion of PM Modi in the WhatsApp Channel feature reflects the government’s commitment to utilizing digital platforms to ensure effective communication and citizen participation in governance.

