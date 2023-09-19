Prime Minister Narendra Modi Joins WhatsApp Channels to Connect with Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently joined the newly-launched ‘Channels’ feature on WhatsApp to establish a direct line of communication with the Indian citizens. The prime minister shared the link to his channel and invited people to join him through this medium. So far, he has posted a picture of himself working in the new parliament building along with a message for his followers.

WhatsApp’s ‘Channels’ feature allows admins, such as PM Modi, to send one-way broadcasts of text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. This feature enables the prime minister to share important updates, engage with citizens, and foster a sense of connectivity.

To join PM Modi’s WhatsApp Channel, Android and iOS users can follow these simple steps:

1. Open WhatsApp on your mobile device.

2. Visit the Play Store or App Store for any available updates.

3. Click on the Find Channel option and search for “Narendra Modi.”

4. You will see PM Modi’s channel, which you can follow to receive his updates directly.

In addition to his WhatsApp announcement, Prime Minister Modi made a historic move leading the march from the old parliament building to the new one. He was accompanied other parliamentarians, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Piyush Goyal. During the event, PM Modi urged all Members of Parliament to work towards making India a developed nation 2047, describing the transition to the new parliament building as a new beginning towards a brighter future.

The prime minister also suggested that the old parliament building be renamed “Samvidhan Sadan” (Constitution House), emphasizing the need to preserve its glory and significance. PM Modi’s presence on WhatsApp Channels, along with his dedication to progress and engagement, reflects his commitment to fostering strong communication and connection between himself and the citizens of India.

