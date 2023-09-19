Prime Minister Narendra Modi Connects with Citizens through WhatsApp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to citizens through WhatsApp, a popular social media platform, in an effort to engage with the public. By joining WhatsApp Channels, the Prime Minister aims to establish further connections and build on the ongoing interactions with the people.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Prime Minister Modi stated, “Thrilled to join the WhatsApp community! It is yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions. Let’s stay connected here!” He also shared a picture of himself at work in the new Parliament Building.

WhatsApp has become a prominent platform for communication, currently boasting over two billion active users worldwide. As a result, it offers an ideal space for political figures, such as Prime Minister Modi, to engage with the public more directly.

Joining WhatsApp Channels enables the Prime Minister to communicate with a wide range of individuals and groups, allowing him to share important updates, initiatives, and policies. It also provides an opportunity for citizens to express their opinions, concerns, and ideas to the Prime Minister.

This move the Prime Minister showcases his commitment to an open and inclusive governance model, one that encourages transparency and accountability. By utilizing WhatsApp, he aims to bridge the gap between the government and the public, fostering a sense of connectivity and involvement.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to join WhatsApp Channels is a significant step in his ongoing efforts to engage with citizens. By utilizing this popular social media platform, he can communicate directly with a vast audience, strengthening the bond between government and the people.

