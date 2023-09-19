PM Modi Joins WhatsApp Channels to Connect with Subscribers Ahead of Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined WhatsApp Channels, a feature that allows users to start one-way broadcasting channels and connect with a large number of subscribers at once. This move indicates that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be using all available platforms to remain connected with the people ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. They can be found in a separate tab called Updates, along with the Status feature, separate from personal chats. The channels are categorized in an enhanced directory, making it easier for users to find channels to follow that are automatically filtered based on their country. Users can also see new, most active, and popular channels based on the number of followers.

In PM Modi’s WhatsApp channel, users can expect regular updates and announcements from the Prime Minister. They can react to the updates using emojis, which will not be shown to other followers, and they can also forward the updates to their chats or groups, with a link back to the channel for others to find out more.

To join PM Modi’s WhatsApp channel, users simply need to open WhatsApp on their Android or iOS phone, go to the Updates tab, and search for “Narendra Modi” in the Find Channel option. They will then see PM Modi’s channel, which they can follow to receive updates directly from the Prime Minister.

This move PM Modi demonstrates the growing importance of social media platforms in political communication. With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, political parties are utilizing various platforms to reach out to the voters and disseminate their messages effectively.

Overall, PM Modi’s joining of WhatsApp Channels highlights the BJP’s commitment to staying connected with the people, engaging in meaningful conversations, and keeping them informed about the government’s initiatives and achievements.

