Prime Minister Narendra Modi Joins WhatsApp Channels to Stay Connected with Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently joined the WhatsApp Channels feature, enabling users to receive updates directly from him. The Channels feature was introduced WhatsApp a few days ago to provide a private way for users to receive updates. In his first post on WhatsApp Channels, PM Modi expressed his excitement to join the WhatsApp community and emphasized the importance of continuous interactions.

WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool that delivers updates from individuals and organizations that users care about. It aims to provide the most private broadcast service available, separate from regular chats. The Channels feature is located in a dedicated tab called “Updates,” alongside the Status feature. Users can choose to follow specific channels, and the list of followers is not visible to others.

To enhance the user experience, WhatsApp has introduced several updates. The Enhanced Directory allows users to find relevant channels based on their country and popularity. Users can also react to updates using emojis, and the count of reactions is displayed without revealing individual reactions. Additionally, admins will soon be able to edit their updates for up to 30 days before they are automatically deleted from WhatsApp’s servers. Lastly, when forwarding an update to chats or groups, a link back to the channel will be included.

WhatsApp’s Channels feature provides an efficient and private way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to connect with the citizens of India and share important updates. Users can now stay informed about the latest developments directly from the PM himself, reinforcing the platform’s commitment to enabling seamless communication between leaders and the public.

