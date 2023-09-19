Prime Minister Narendra Modi Joins WhatsApp Channels: A Guide to Using and Accessing the Feature

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined WhatsApp Channels, a new feature introduced the messaging platform. WhatsApp Channels is similar to Instagram’s Broadcast feature, allowing users to start one-way broadcasting channels and connect with a large number of subscribers at once.

To follow PM Modi’s WhatsApp Channel, users will need to receive an invite. The phone number of the Channel creator will also remain hidden to protect users’ data. The Channels feature was recently launched in India and around 150 other countries Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp. Meta emphasizes the privacy and confidentiality of followers within Channels.

Channels serve as a tool for unidirectional broadcasting, enabling administrators to share text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls with their followers while maintaining privacy. To access Channels, WhatsApp has introduced a separate tab called “Updates” where users can easily find and follow the channels they are interested in. Channels can also be accessed through invitation links shared in chats, emails, or online postings.

WhatsApp is continuously working to improve the functionality and user interface of Channels. Updates will allow users to explore channels through a searchable directory, filtered country, level of activity, popularity, or recentness. Users can respond to updates and share feedback using emojis, and administrators can edit their updates within a 30-day window.

Administrators have the ability to forward updates to chats or groups, including a link back to the channel for further information. WhatsApp is implementing measures to prevent message congestion retaining channel history on its servers for a maximum of 30 days. The company is also developing features to expedite the removal of updates from followers’ devices and giving administrators control over who can follow their channel and whether it’s searchable in the directory.

It’s important to note that channels do not use end-to-end encryption default, as their primary purpose is to reach a broad audience.

