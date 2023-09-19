WhatsApp Launches Broadcast Channel to Connect with Followers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined WhatsApp’s new broadcast channel feature to stay connected with his followers and engage in continued interactions. The channel allows celebrities and public figures to share updates and information with their followers without cluttering regular chats. In his first post on the channel, Modi expressed his excitement and shared a picture from the new Parliament Building.

WhatsApp Channels is a platform that provides a special way to receive updates from channels of interest. These updates are separate from regular chats, ensuring that messages aren’t overwhelmed with extraneous information. Users can choose to follow various channels, such as favorite sports teams or celebrities, and receive updates directly. The channels are private, meaning that other followers cannot see who they are following, ensuring privacy and maintaining personal information security.

WhatsApp is continuously improving the Channels feature introducing new functionalities. An enhanced directory makes it easier for users to find channels that interest them. Channels are sorted country, popularity, and activity level. Additionally, users can now express their reactions to updates using emojis, although these reactions remain private and are not visible to others. Admins of channels are given the ability to edit their updates for up to 30 days before they automatically disappear. This feature allows content creators to make necessary changes or updates to maintain the relevance and accuracy of their posts.

When users share updates from channels with their friends or groups, it includes a link back to the original channel. This allows others to easily access and explore the channel for themselves. Overall, WhatsApp’s Channels feature offers a convenient and efficient way for public figures and celebrities to connect with their followers while maintaining privacy and ensuring a clutter-free messaging experience.

