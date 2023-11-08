PM Modi Encourages ‘Vocal for Local’ Campaign for Diwali Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the citizens of India to embrace the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign as part of the Diwali celebrations this year. Through the NaMo app, PM Modi has urged people to purchase products that are locally made and share a selfie with the product or the maker on the app.

The ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign aims to celebrate India’s entrepreneurial and creative spirit supporting local talent and encouraging the use of locally produced goods. PM Modi emphasizes the importance of using the power of digital media to promote and uplift the skills and creativity of fellow Indians while keeping traditions alive.

In a recent post, PM Modi stated, “Invite your friends and family to join your thread and spread the spirit of positivity.” The intention is to involve more people in the movement and inspire others to showcase their support for local products and makers.

To further promote the campaign, PM Modi released an advertisement featuring popular television actors Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, who encouraged individuals to consider local brands and products instead of solely relying on big-name and branded items. The ‘vocal for local’ movement has gained significant momentum across the country.

During his monthly radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ PM Modi highlighted the importance of supporting local businesses during festive seasons. He emphasized that prioritizing ‘Vocal for Local’ would contribute towards the vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India), and position India as a leading manufacturing hub globally.

In addition to PM Modi’s efforts, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also actively promoted the ‘vocal for local’ campaign, urging Indians to support local markets this Diwali shopping locally.

Through the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, PM Modi seeks to foster a sense of national pride and encourage economic growth promoting and strengthening local industries. By supporting local businesses and artisans, individuals can contribute to building a self-reliant India and nurture a vibrant and resilient economy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign?

The ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign is an initiative led Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage Indian citizens to support and purchase locally made products. It aims to promote local talent, boost the Indian economy, and foster national pride.

How can people participate in the campaign?

To participate in the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, individuals are encouraged to buy products that are made locally and share a selfie with the product or the maker on the NaMo app. They can also invite friends and family to join the campaign and spread awareness about the importance of supporting local businesses.

What is the significance of the campaign for Diwali?

During Diwali, one of India’s most significant festivals, the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign serves as a reminder to prioritize locally made products and support local businesses. By celebrating India’s entrepreneurial spirit and creativity, the campaign aims to encourage economic growth and build a self-reliant India.

How does the campaign benefit local artisans and industries?

By promoting local products and artisans, the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign helps create a market for their goods and generate employment opportunities. Supporting local industries contributes to the overall development of communities and helps preserve traditional art forms and craftsmanship.