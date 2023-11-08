Prime Minister Modi Encourages Buying Local Products

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a new social media campaign ahead of Diwali, promoting the use of local products. In a recent post on social media, PM Modi urged citizens to support local businesses purchasing products made within the country and sharing their experiences on the NaMo app. The campaign, dubbed #VocalForLocal, aims to celebrate India’s entrepreneurial and creative spirit.

The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of supporting local talent and fostering creativity within the country. By buying products made locally, individuals can contribute to the growth of Indian industries and help keep traditional craftsmanship alive. PM Modi encouraged people to post selfies with the products or the artisans on the NaMo app and invite friends and family to join the thread, spreading positivity and promoting local talent.

The campaign has gained momentum across the country, with notable figures such as actors Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starring in an ad for the cause. The ad emphasizes the importance of giving local brands an opportunity instead of solely relying on big, branded products.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed his intention to share some of the posted pictures on his social media accounts, encouraging others to join the movement and be vocal for local.

During his radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ PM Modi highlighted the relevance of the #VocalForLocal initiative during festivals. He stressed the importance of prioritizing local products and working towards the realization of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India. The Prime Minister also mentioned that India is swiftly becoming the world’s largest manufacturing hub.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has additionally supported PM Modi’s campaign, encouraging citizens to shop locally this Diwali.

By buying local products and supporting homegrown businesses, individuals not only contribute to the growth of the Indian economy but also promote the uniqueness and creativity of Indian craftsmanship.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the #VocalForLocal campaign?

A: The #VocalForLocal campaign is an initiative launched Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India to promote the use of local products and support indigenous businesses.

Q: How can I participate in the campaign?

A: To participate in the campaign, individuals can buy products made locally and then post a selfie with the product or the maker on the NaMo app. They can also invite friends and family to join the thread and spread the spirit of positivity.

Q: Why is it important to buy local products?

A: Buying local products not only supports the growth of local businesses but also promotes traditional craftsmanship and helps preserve cultural heritage. Additionally, purchasing locally-made products contributes to the development of the national economy.

Q: Are there any famous personalities supporting the campaign?

A: Yes, actors Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have starred in an ad promoting the #VocalForLocal campaign, encouraging people to consider local brands and products.

Q: Will the Prime Minister feature the posted pictures on his social media?

A: Yes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his intention to share some of the pictures posted on the NaMo app on his social media accounts, inspiring others to participate in the campaign.