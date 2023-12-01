New Renewable Energy Initiatives Launched at COP28 Summit in Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently attended the COP28 Summit in Dubai, where he unveiled several new initiatives aimed at promoting renewable energy and combating climate change. One of the key announcements made the Prime Minister was the launch of the ‘Green Credit Initiative,’ which seeks to create carbon sinks through the active participation and involvement of individuals.

In his address at the summit, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the need to move away from a destructive mindset that prioritizes personal benefit over the well-being of the planet. He highlighted the limitations of carbon credits driven solely a commercial mindset and called for a more responsible approach to tackling climate change.

The Prime Minister also proposed that India host the COP33 summit in 2028, further demonstrating the country’s commitment to addressing global environmental challenges. This proposal received widespread support from other world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Isaac Herzog, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

During the summit, Prime Minister Modi engaged in bilateral meetings with various global leaders, fostering collaborations and discussing ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, trade, commerce, defense, and emerging technologies. These discussions further solidified India’s role as a key player in the global efforts to combat climate change.

The Prime Minister’s commitment to a prosperous and sustainable future was also echoed his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, with whom he met during the summit. The two leaders exchanged ideas and discussed the potential for joint efforts between India and Italy in various sectors.

India has been at the forefront of renewable energy initiatives, with significant investments in solar and wind power. The country aims to achieve 450 GW of renewable energy capacity 2030, demonstrating its determination to transition to a greener and more sustainable future.

With the launch of new initiatives and the proposal to host the COP33 summit, India reaffirms its commitment to leading the global fight against climate change and promoting the use of clean and renewable energy sources.

FAQs

What is COP28?

COP28 refers to the 28th annual Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. It is an international summit where world leaders gather to discuss and address global environmental issues, particularly climate change.

What is the ‘Green Credit Initiative’?

The ‘Green Credit Initiative’ launched Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to create carbon sinks through the active participation of individuals. It seeks to encourage and incentivize actions that contribute to mitigating climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

What is the target for India’s renewable energy capacity 2030?

India aims to achieve 450 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity 2030. This target includes both solar and wind power and demonstrates India’s commitment to transitioning to a greener and more sustainable energy future.

