Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Welcomes Thai PM Srettha Thavisin on Official Visit to Singapore

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore recently posted a video on social media showcasing the welcoming ceremony for his Thai counterpart, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The video captures the moments when PM Lee received PM Srettha at the Istana, Singapore’s presidential office, and showcases their delegation meeting and a luncheon in the Thai leader’s honor.

Expressing his excitement about working closely with Prime Minister Srettha, PM Lee emphasized the strong partnership between Singapore and Thailand in ASEAN. Both countries have seen growing economic and business links, particularly in emerging areas such as the digital economy, carbon credits, and renewable energy.

Additionally, Singapore and Thailand share close people-to-people ties. Their educational institutions are increasing partnerships, while young Singaporeans frequently visit Thailand for internships. Similarly, Thais enjoy visiting Singapore for its scenery, culture, food, and shopping.

Furthermore, PM Lee acknowledged Thailand’s longstanding support for the Singapore Armed Forces’ training in the country, which has deepened their defense relationship over the past 40 years.

Prime Minister Srettha’s visit to Singapore marks the conclusion of a five-day trip that also included stops in Hong Kong, Brunei, and Malaysia.

