Prime Minister Narendra Modi Joins WhatsApp Channels for Continued Interactions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently joined WhatsApp Channels, a feature offered the popular messaging application WhatsApp. This move reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to staying connected with the public and promoting continued interactions. In a post on the social messaging site, Modi expressed his excitement, stating, “Thrilled to join the WhatsApp community. It’s yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions. Let’s stay connected here.”

Modi has been known for his active presence on social media platforms, particularly on Twitter, where he engages with millions of followers. By joining WhatsApp Channels, the Prime Minister expands his reach and connects with a wider audience. The decision to join the platform coincided with the relocation of Parliament proceedings to the new Parliament building.

WhatsApp Channels serve as a one-way broadcast tool for administrators, allowing them to send messages, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. These channels are distinct from personal chats and provide a dedicated space for users to stay updated with the latest news and updates from the Prime Minister.

The channels can be accessed through a new tab called “Updates” on WhatsApp. Users can choose to follow specific channels of interest, which are separate from their existing chats with family, friends, and communities. This separation ensures that important updates and announcements from the Prime Minister do not get lost amidst personal communications.

By joining WhatsApp Channels, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforces his commitment to utilizing technology to engage with citizens. This new platform will undoubtedly facilitate better communication and serve as a means of disseminating important information to the public.

