Canton High School Set to Build New Stadium and Addition

Canton High School is embarking on an $11.3 million project that will see the construction of a new stadium and addition to be completed the 2024-25 school year. The project is part of the school district’s larger $275 million bond program, which was approved voters in 2020.

The new stadium will be the third on the campus and will be situated in the northeast corner of the Plymouth-Canton Educational Park. It will feature a football field, a track, and bleachers on both the home and visitor sides, with seating for approximately 1,400 and 400, respectively. Construction is expected to begin with a groundbreaking ceremony in January 2024.

Alongside the stadium, Canton High School’s Phase 3 complex will also receive a new addition. This addition will include a multipurpose room, two team rooms, restrooms, an entry plaza with a concession stand, and ticket booths. The design allows for easy access from both the stadium and interior of the school.

A total of 116 bids from various contractors were received for the project, an unusually high number believed to be due to the potential for off-season work, as working through the winter is advantageous for many contractors. This collaboration among stakeholders is evident in the decision-making process, with input from athletic directors, parents, teachers, students, and the community.

The completion of the stadium is scheduled for September 2024, while the Phase 3 addition is projected to be finished October of the same year. Although there are no architectural renderings available yet, the plans reflect the district’s commitment to upgrading its facilities and supporting its athletic programs.

For more information on the project, interested parties can contact Laura Colvin at [email protected] or 248-221-8143.