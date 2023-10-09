New 90s Kids Channel on Pluto TV to Stream Classic Nickelodeon Shows

Pluto TV, the free streaming service, has launched a new 90s Kids channel dedicated to airing classic Nickelodeon shows from the 1990s. The channel will offer 24/7 streaming of beloved shows like “Rugrats,” “Hey Arnold!,” and “Kenan and Kel.” While the specific launch date has not been announced, viewers can expect to find the channel on the Pluto TV app later this month.

In addition to the 90s Kids channel, Pluto TV also offers other channels catering to nostalgic TV viewers. The Totally Teen channel features popular Nickelodeon shows from the 2000s, such as “Zoey 101,” “iCarly,” and “Victorious.” For fans of more mature content from the 90s, there is a 90s Throwback channel, as well as channels dedicated to specific shows like “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Baywatch.”

Pluto TV has expanded its channel lineup in October, introducing channels like Action Drama, the Real Disaster channel, Ghosthunters, and Pluto TV Icons, which showcases Hollywood stars in iconic roles. The streaming service also offers on-demand shows like “The Carol Burnett Show” for those who prefer that format.

For fans of horror movies, Pluto TV is hosting “31 Nights of Horror” on its Horror channel, presenting a different movie every night at 8 p.m.

With its range of channels and diverse programming, Pluto TV continues to provide a variety of free streaming options for viewers to enjoy.

