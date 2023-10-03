Pluto TV’s Human Curators: A Better Way to Watch

Pluto TV, the free ad-supported streaming service owned Paramount, is challenging the recommendation algorithm used platforms like Netflix. In a new ad campaign, Pluto TV emphasizes that its content is curated humans who can better select what viewers want to watch.

The ads depict individuals aimlessly scrolling through the “featured” section of a streaming service resembling Netflix. Suddenly, a Pluto TV curator appears and guides them towards the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service as a solution to their indecisiveness.

While Netflix’s “For You” section often misses the mark, many users have found better recommendations from curated lists of the best shows to watch online. Pluto TV offers a different approach. Users can simply flip through a variety of channels, replicating the experience of watching cable TV. There’s no pressure to pay attention to what you’re watching, making it a more relaxed and casual viewing experience.

As streaming fatigue leads many to turn away from traditional streaming services, FAST services like Pluto TV provide a balanced alternative between streaming and cable. In its latest campaign, Pluto TV emphasizes its curated content, akin to cable or broadcast television, along with the added benefit of being completely free to use with no annual price increases.

To enhance user experience, Pluto TV has also introduced three new content categories: drama, sci-fi, and true crime. The growing popularity of FAST services suggests that curated programming plays a significant role in attracting viewers. Additionally, the appeal of these services lies in their cost-free nature, especially when other streaming platforms are implementing price hikes or cracking down on password sharing.

Sources:

– Emma Roth, news writer covering streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, and social media

– Image: Pluto TV