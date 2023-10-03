Pluto Anime Adaptation Coming to Netflix in October 2023: What to Expect

Pluto, the highly anticipated Japanese Netflix Original sci-fi anime series, based on the manga of the same name Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki, is set to premiere on Netflix in October 2023. This marks the first time that Pluto will be adapted into an anime, following its manga run that ended almost fourteen years ago.

The production studio behind the Pluto anime is the renowned Japanese animation studio, Genco. While an official release date has not been announced Netflix, a preliminary release date of Friday, October 27th, 2023, has been mentioned. Fans can expect to possibly receive an official release date reveal at Anime Japan 2023, which will take place between 11:20-11:50 AM JST in March 2023.

Pluto’s story revolves around the murder of Montblanc, a legendary Swiss robot known for his service in the 39th Asian War and his dedication to conservation and loving personality. Robotic Europol detective Gesicht, a fellow war veteran, is assigned to investigate Montblanc’s death. In his pursuit, Gesicht discovers the existence of a mysterious entity called “Pluto” and uncovers a plot to dismantle the eight specialized robots who participated in the war. Racing against time, Gesicht grapples with memory, morality, and a world filled with hatred, all while striving to protect the fragile coexistence of man and machine.

The cast of Pluto includes talented voice actors such as Shinshuu Fuji as Gesicht, Youko Hikasa as Atom, and Minori Suzuki as Uran, among others. The series will consist of eight episodes.

Fans of the original manga and anime enthusiasts alike are eager to witness the long-awaited adaptation of Pluto. Will you be tuning in to watch Pluto on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

