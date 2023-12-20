“Plus-Sized” Woman Receives Backlash for Sharing Creative Travel Tips

Summary: A woman named Kirsty Leanne, known for sharing her travel experiences as a “plus-sized person,” recently faced social media backlash for posting specific tips on how to secure a free second plane seat. Despite the criticism, Leanne’s advice aimed to address the challenges of flying for individuals who require additional space. She suggested asking flight attendants if there are adjacent seats available and shared other tips on optimizing seat selection. Although some TikTok users criticized her for not paying extra or for having overweight baggage, Leanne emphasized that buying an additional seat is not always feasible due to financial constraints. Her blog, Plus Size Travel Too, focuses on sharing inclusive travel experiences and provides resources for larger-sized individuals seeking comfortable and accessible travel options.

Title: Travel Tips for a Comfortable Journey as a “Plus-Sized” Individual

In an effort to cater to the needs of “plus-sized” individuals during air travel, Kirsty Leanne, a frequent traveler and advocate, has received both praise and criticism for sharing innovative tips on securing a free second plane seat. Recognizing the challenges faced individuals who require additional space, Leanne provides useful advice through her popular TikTok videos.

Leanne’s approach suggests politely asking flight attendants about the availability of two adjacent seats, providing some relief for those concerned about the discomfort of crowded economy seats. While she acknowledges that her advice may not work on fully booked flights, she believes it is worth a try.

In addition to this tip, Leanne encourages her followers to explore neighbor-free or customer-of-size airline policies and consider checking in late to increase the chances of finding vacant seats. She emphasizes the importance of choosing seats in less-desirable spots on the plane to improve the likelihood of having an empty seat in the row.

Although some social media users criticized Leanne for not simply buying an extra seat or for potentially having overweight baggage, she unequivocally addresses the financial constraints that prevent many individuals from pursuing this option. Leanne points out that airlines often overbook flights, leading to the possibility of the second seat being given away.

Through her online blog, Plus Size Travel Too, Leanne aims to create a supportive and inclusive community for larger-sized individuals seeking comfortable and accessible travel experiences. The blog provides resources, tips, and personal experiences, including topics like plus-sized-friendly trips to destinations such as Bali and reviews of cruises with a focus on accommodating larger individuals.

While Leanne’s TikTok videos have sparked controversy, her intention remains clear – to help fellow “plus-sized” travelers navigate the challenging world of air travel and find comfort and acceptance on their journeys.