Plus Size Travel Influencer Making Six Figure Salary from Brand Deals and TikTok Channel

Jaelynn Chaney, a prominent plus size travel influencer based in Vancouver, is on a mission to make the travel industry more inclusive for all individuals. With her strong social media presence and influential TikTok channel, Chaney has been able to secure six figure deals with major global brands such as Google, Hilton, and McDonald’s.

In one of her recent TikTok videos, Chaney passionately spoke out against airlines charging extra fees for accommodating fat flyers who require an additional seat. While addressing this issue, she revealed that she herself is not struggling financially.

With a substantial following on TikTok, Chaney has been able to leverage her platform to draw attention to the need for more inclusivity in the travel industry. Her outspoken stance on various issues has not only earned her a loyal fan base but has also attracted the attention of international brands who are eager to collaborate with her.

Chaney’s success as a plus size travel influencer demonstrates the power of social media in driving positive change and advocating for inclusivity. By sharing her personal experiences and shedding light on the challenges faced plus size individuals in the travel industry, she has become a voice for many who have felt marginalized.

In a time where diversity and representation are crucial, individuals like Chaney are paving the way for greater acceptance and understanding. Through her brand deals and TikTok channel, she continues to make a significant impact in the travel industry, inspiring others to embrace their bodies and explore the world with confidence.

Definitions:

– Plus Size Travel Influencer: an individual who uses social media platforms to share their experiences and expertise in travel, specifically focusing on issues faced plus size individuals.

– Brand Deals: partnerships between influencers and companies, where influencers promote products or services in exchange for compensation.

– TikTok: a popular social media platform where users can create and share short videos.

Sources: Daily Mail