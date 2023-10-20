The Surprising Truth About Garbage Disposals: What You Should Never Put Down Them

Garbage disposals are a convenient tool in our kitchens, designed to help us dispose of food waste easily. However, it turns out that there are things we should never put down the garbage disposal, according to Maryland plumbers who are setting the record straight.

When asked what should never be put down the garbage disposal, the plumbers’ unanimous answer was “anything.” They advise against putting chicken bones, eggshells, rice, or any other food items in the garbage disposal. It turns out that the primary function of a garbage disposal is to shred food waste into small pieces that can easily pass through plumbing, preventing clogs and reducing food waste in landfills.

The garbage disposal’s motor activates a circular plate with blades that grind food waste. However, it seems that we need to be selective when choosing what goes into the sink. Despite this advice, commenters on the video shared their own experiences, some of which were amusingly relatable.

While it may be tempting to dispose of all kinds of things down the garbage disposal, including batteries or even old car tires, it is important to remember that the disposal is not designed for these items. Regular maintenance and cleaning are vital for keeping the garbage disposal in good condition, but the general rule to remember is to avoid putting rice down it at all costs.

So, the next time you have food waste to dispose of, remember to be cautious and consider the limitations of your garbage disposal. By using it properly, you can ensure its longevity and prevent unnecessary plumbing issues.

Sources: