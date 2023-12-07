Property Tax Increase Looms for Plum Homeowners Due to Inflation

Plum Borough homeowners are bracing themselves for a potential increase in property taxes next year. The proposed 2024 budget suggests a hike in the millage rate from 4.78 to 6.63, which amounts to a significant 38.7% increase. Plum Borough resident Brenda Demello expressed concerns over what she considered to be an inflated burden on the local community.

In response, Plum’s Finance Director, Michael Whitico, mentioned that the millage rate has remained unchanged since 2017. Whitico justified the increase referencing the rising expenses and the need to maintain a balanced fund for the general fund only. He estimated that property owners would have to pay an additional $185 per year for every $100,000 of assessed valuation.

The council’s president, Mike Doyle, outlined the options facing them: either increasing the millage rate or cutting services. With expenses continually on the rise and the surplus already depleted, it became necessary to implement this increase to comply with state regulations. Doyle emphasized that this adjustment aimed to stabilize the budget for the next six years, avoiding frequent discussions about tax hikes. He believed that adopting a “Band-Aid” approach implementing the increase in one go would be more effective.

Brenda Demello, however, expressed her concerns about the magnitude of the increase, suggesting that a staggered payment plan might be more manageable for residents. The proposed 2024 budget will be put to a vote on December 13, determining the fate of homeowners in Plum.

With the increasing costs of living and stagnant wages and Social Security, homeowners in Plum face the prospect of financial strain resulting from higher property taxes. The decision to increase taxes is seen as essential to balance the budget and cope with rising expenses. While opinions may vary on the timing and magnitude of the increase, it remains crucial for the local council to find a sustainable solution to provide essential services to the community while alleviating the burden on homeowners.