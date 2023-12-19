PlotSpot: Connecting Green-Fingered Enthusiasts and Garden Space Owners

Summary: PlotSpot, an online service launched in 2022, is making home-growing accessible to more individuals connecting people who have unused garden space with those looking for a place to grow. Inspired the outrageously long waiting lists for garden allotments in the UK, PlotSpot aims to promote positive change and inspire passion for the environment. By fostering collaboration and connecting green-fingered enthusiasts, the platform seeks to reduce waste, plastic pollution, and carbon emissions.

Many UK residents have been turning to home-growing as a sensible option amidst high food prices and the cost of transporting produce. During the coronavirus lockdown, social media witnessed a surge in ‘green-fingered’ profiles, indicating a growing trend of interest in horticulture among young adults.

PlotSpot addresses the issue of limited garden space matching those in need of growing space with homeowners who have unused areas. The platform not only provides a practical solution but also serves as a social platform for green-fingered individuals to connect, collaborate, and inspire one another.

A recent investigation Greenpeace UK revealed that over 175,000 residents are currently on waiting lists for council-allocated growing space. The average waiting time is three years, with some individuals enduring a wait of up to 15 years in London. Waiting lists have been steadily increasing since 2011.

PlotSpot intends to alleviate this demand building a strong community of growers in a short period of time since its launch. Aaron Nicholas, the managing director of PlotSpot, emphasizes the platform’s goal of promoting positive change and inspiring a new wave of environmentally-conscious growers. Nicholas, a former IT project manager, turned to home-growing after a cardiac arrest. He now manages an orchard/allotment in South Wales, emphasizing sustainable practices and respecting the area’s natural biodiversity.

Ultimately, PlotSpot aims to connect home-growers, farms, farm shops, and local suppliers to facilitate easy access to locally sourced and sustainable produce. Whether individuals are seeking growing space or interested in hosting a plot, the PlotSpot website (www.plotspot.co.uk) provides full details and an opportunity to join their growing community.