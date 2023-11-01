Plex Introduces Discover Together: A New Way to Connect and Share with Friends

Plex has recently unveiled an exciting new feature called Discover Together, transforming its media player app into a social platform for movie and TV enthusiasts. With user profiles and the ability to discover, share, and comment on your friends’ favorite content, Plex now bears resemblance to a Facebook for movie and TV lovers. This unique feature is available to anyone with a free Plex account.

Discover Together can be found within the Discover tab on the web, TV, and mobile versions of the Plex client. It offers a refreshing alternative to the often lackluster recommendations provided streaming services’ AI-driven engines. Instead of relying on algorithms, Plex allows you to tap into the media-watching activity of your friends, regardless of which streaming service they use.

The revamped Discover tab includes subsections such as Trending, Activity, People, and Profile. Trending showcases highlighted media from your selected streaming services, while Activity displays the most recent activity shared your Plex friends. The People tab provides a way to view existing friends as well as Plex’s suggestions for new friends. The My Profile tab offers insights into your shared and private activity on the platform.

Interactions with Plex friends can take place through various activities, including rating movies or shows, adding titles to your watchlist, or simply indicating that you’ve watched something. These activities serve as potential conversation starters, allowing friends to comment and engage in discussions. Share a title with a friend or create a group to share it with multiple friends, opening up opportunities for private and engaging conversations.

Commenting is available on both the web and mobile versions of Plex, while TV versions are limited to viewing activities and comments. Privacy is a priority, and Plex offers customizable privacy settings for your friends list, watchlist, ratings, and watch history. You can choose to make these visible to Friends Only, Friends of Friends, or keep everything Private. Additionally, Plex allows you to mute or block friends as needed.

Although currently a manual process, Plex is exploring possibilities for future enhancements that will automate the discovery of movies and shows based on your friends’ preferences. The Plex app is widely available on various devices and platforms, making it accessible to a large and diverse user base.

Embrace the excitement of discovering new content and engaging in meaningful conversations with friends through Plex’s Discover Together. Expand your horizons and enhance your entertainment experience connecting with like-minded individuals who share your love for movies and TV shows.

FAQ:

1. How do I access Discover Together on Plex?

Discover Together can be found within the Discover tab on the web, TV, and mobile versions of the Plex client.

2. Can I comment on my friends’ activities?

Yes, you can comment on your friends’ activities and engage in discussions about movies and shows.

3. Is there a privacy setting for my Plex activity?

Yes, Plex offers privacy settings for your friends list, watchlist, ratings, and watch history. You can choose to make them visible to Friends Only, Friends of Friends, or keep them completely Private.

4. Can I block or mute a Plex friend?

Yes, you have the option to block or mute a Plex friend if desired.

5. Is Plex available on all devices?

Yes, Plex is available on almost every device and platform, including game consoles, streaming media devices, smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and the web.