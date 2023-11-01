Plex Unveils Discover Together: Revolutionizing Social Streaming

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 – Plex, the leading entertainment platform, has officially launched Discover Together, the first-ever integrated community feature in the streaming industry. With Discover Together, Plex users now have access to a personalized and social discovery experience for movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more across various streaming platforms.

After a successful beta testing phase involving 150,000 early participants on mobile and web, Discover Together is now available to over 20 million monthly active Plex users around the world. The primary goal of this feature is to enhance the social aspect of entertainment consumption, allowing users to discover and decide what to watch based on the recommendations and activities of their friends and trusted acquaintances.

Discover Together offers an array of features within the Plex app, including:

Activity Feed: Users can observe their friends and family members’ watchlists, watch history, reviews, and ratings. They can also interact with the content watchlisting, commenting, and directly starting the playback.

People: This section allows users to view their current friends and family members, search for other users, and receive friend recommendations based on shared connections and discoverability preferences.

Profile: Users now have a dedicated profile area to keep track of their watch history, watchlist, ratings, and friends. Additionally, they can customize their privacy settings according to their desired level of discoverability.

Friends History: By accessing any movie or show on Plex, users can instantly see whether their friends have interacted with that specific piece of content, such as watchlisting, rating, or watching it.

Keith Valory, Plex CEO, emphasizes the importance of social discovery in the streaming experience: “Really good discovery has to have a social component, and we believe it needs to be integrated directly into the streaming experience to be useful.” Valory adds, “Discover Together is a huge milestone for us in this quest, but it will only get better and better from here.”

Discover Together is available for free to all Plex users across various devices and platforms, including streaming media players, smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and game consoles.

FAQ:

Q: What is Discover Together?

A: Discover Together is a groundbreaking community feature introduced Plex that enables users to discover and decide what to watch based on the recommendations and activities of their friends.

Q: Is Discover Together free?

A: Yes, Discover Together is a free feature available to all Plex users.

Q: On which devices can I access Discover Together?

A: Discover Together can be accessed on streaming media players, smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and game consoles that support the Plex app.

Q: Can I control my privacy settings with Discover Together?

A: Yes, Discover Together allows users to customize their privacy settings according to their desired level of discoverability.