Plex Expands Its Social Network Features to Enhance the Streaming Experience

Media software startup Plex has announced the launch of a new feature called “Discover Together,” transforming its streaming service into a social network platform. Users will now be able to create profiles, connect with friends, and explore new shows and movies based on personal recommendations. This move marks Plex’s ambition to establish itself as not just a streaming hub, but also a thriving streaming community.

Through Discover Together, users can add friends to their network and gain insights into what content they are watching, bookmarking, and rating. These personal recommendations will eventually be used to power Plex’s own suggestions and enable streamers to engage in conversations about their favorite content. This innovative approach positions Plex as a potential competitor to other online TV and movie communities like Letterboxd and TV Time.

To facilitate the social networking experience, Plex’s new Discover feature has four distinct tabs. The Discover tab showcases popular content across Plex and the user’s streaming services, providing a broader view of trending movies, trailers, and genre-specific recommendations. The Profile tab allows users to personalize their social network identities, upload profile pictures, add bios, and set privacy settings on their rated content. The People tab enables users to search for new friends based on name, location, or shared interests, expanding their social network to like-minded individuals. The Activity tab serves as Plex’s news feed, tracking friends’ activities, such as watchlisted items, marked items, and comments on shows and movies.

Plex’s expansion into a social network aims to enhance the streaming experience incorporating a social component. By integrating personal recommendations from trusted friends directly within the streaming experience, Plex aims to simplify and streamline the process of discovering new content. This integration had not been previously explored in the streaming space.

In addition to the social network features, Plex is updating other aspects of its software experience. Users will now be able to report issues with titles, incorrect language or subtitles, and alert the server’s owner via email. These updates come amidst challenging times for Plex, as its free, ad-supported streaming service faced setbacks due to the advertising slowdown, leading to a workforce reduction of 20%.

Discover Together is now available on Plex’s website, mobile app, and TV apps for various streaming media players, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, Roku, smart TVs, game consoles, and tablets.

FAQ

1. How can I use Plex’s Discover Together feature?

To use Discover Together, simply create a profile on Plex and start connecting with friends. You can search for friends based on their names, locations, and shared interests. By adding friends to your network, you can discover their recommended shows and movies, check out their watch history, and engage in discussions about content.

2. Can I control the privacy of my rated content?

Yes, Plex allows you to set privacy levels for each piece of content you’ve rated. You can choose to hide certain ratings from your friends if you prefer to keep them private.

3. Which devices are compatible with Plex’s Discover Together feature?

Discover Together is available on Plex’s website, mobile app, and TV apps for various streaming media players, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, Roku, smart TVs, game consoles, and tablets.

4. What other updates will Plex be implementing?

Apart from the social networking features, Plex is introducing the ability for users to report issues with titles, language, or subtitles. Users can report these problems, and the server owner will receive an email notification.