Plex Expands Content Offerings with 22 New Free Live Channels

Plex, the free live TV streaming service, has announced an expansion of its content lineup with the addition of 22 new free live channels. This brings Plex’s total offering to over 50,000 on-demand titles and hundreds of live channels, solidifying its position as one of the largest free ad-supported streaming services available.

Some of the notable channels that have been added include Scares Shudder, which offers thrilling programming that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Curiosity Now, offered in partnership with Autentic, offers a diverse range of content covering nature, space, technology, and more. SPIEGEL TV Konflikte explores the conflicts that have shaped our world, while Women Behind Bars delves into the minds and motives of female convicts in a compelling documentary series.

Other new additions include TV Amor, a channel dedicated to Spanish-language telenovelas and dramas; PBS Food, which invites viewers into the kitchens of some of the world’s best chefs; and Butaca TV, which showcases top-quality Spanish-language cinema with a focus on Mexican films.

Plex continues to expand its offerings partnering with various content providers. This ensures that viewers have access to a wide range of genres and content from around the world. With the addition of these 22 new channels, Plex further establishes itself as a go-to platform for free, ad-supported streaming.

