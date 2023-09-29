Plex Adds Six New Free Live Channels to its Streaming Service

Plex, the popular free live TV streaming service, has expanded its content lineup adding six new free live channels. With this addition, Plex now offers more than 50,000 on-demand titles and hundreds of live channels, making it one of the largest free ad-supported streaming services available.

The new channels added to Plex include Canela Telenovelas, which features popular telenovelas from Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Argentina, and Chile. History & Warfare Now, in partnership with MagllanTV, explores history’s great battles and military technologies and personalities. MagellanTV NOW offers a collection of documentaries worth watching. Mythical 24/7 features content from Rhett & Link and Mythical Entertainment, including shows like Good Mythical Morning and Mythical Kitchen.

Scream’IN, in partnership with Zylo, offers a selection of horror films that have never been released in France. These new channels bring a diverse range of content to Plex users, catering to various interests and preferences.

In addition to the new channels, Plex has also added several other live channels throughout the month, including Scares Shudder for horror enthusiasts, Curiosity Now for those interested in science and technology, and Women Behind Bars, a documentary series focused on female convicts.

Plex continues to expand its content library, providing users with a wide variety of entertainment options. Whether you’re a fan of telenovelas, documentaries, horror films, or classic TV shows, Plex has something for everyone.

