TikTok’s Menu Hacks: A Frustration for Service Workers

The rise of TikTok has brought about a culture of menu hacking, where users share unconventional ways to customize their orders at restaurants. While some of these hacks are harmless, others are causing frustration and inconvenience for service industry workers.

Baristas at Starbucks, for example, are dealing with customers who come in asking for drinks they’ve seen on TikTok without providing any recipe or clear instructions. This leaves the baristas to guess what goes into the drink, causing delays and frustration during busy hours. Employees at other establishments, like Waffle House, also face similar issues when customers demand off-menu items inspired TikTok trends.

The dissatisfaction among service workers is evident on platforms like Reddit, where baristas and other employees vent their frustration. They talk about the lack of preparation and information provided customers, resulting in poorly made drinks that often cost more than regular menu items.

To address this issue, it is important for customers to consider the impact of their orders on service workers. If you want to customize your order, be prepared with specific instructions and avoid assuming that the person taking your order is familiar with TikTok trends. Additionally, it is recommended to make elaborate orders when the establishment is not busy and to tip generously to show appreciation for the extra effort.

While TikTok can be a source of inspiration for unique food combinations, it is essential to respect the boundaries set service workers and to be considerate of their workload. Instead of blindly following viral trends, it is advisable to customize orders responsibly and in a way that doesn’t inconvenience or annoy the workers who are serving you.

