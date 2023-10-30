Babar Azam Receives Support Amidst Leaked WhatsApp Chat Controversy

Former Pakistan cricket legend, Waqar Younis, has come forward to back Babar Azam, the current captain of the Pakistan cricket team, amidst a massive controversy surrounding a leaked WhatsApp chat. In the leaked chat, Babar was questioned PCB COO Salman Naseer regarding allegations of him trying to contact PCB chief Zaka Ashraf but receiving no response.

Babar firmly denied making any calls to Ashraf, stating, “Hello Salman bhai, I made no such calls.” Despite the leaked chat causing a wave of controversy, Younis expressed his frustration on social media, calling for people to stop pressuring Babar Azam. He emphasized that Babar is an important asset to Pakistan cricket and should be given support.

The controversy arose at a challenging time for Azam, as he faced criticism for his recent performance in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup matches. With just one half-century in his last five matches and Pakistan losing four of those, speculation about Azam’s removal from the captaincy began to circulate. Currently ranked 6th in the points table, Pakistan’s chances of reaching the semifinals are looking slim. However, with three matches remaining against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England, there is still a possibility for Pakistan to secure a spot in the last four if they can win all the matches.

