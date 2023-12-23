Fans Express Frustration as Victoria vs. Pakistan Tour Game Goes Behind Closed Doors

Fans Disappointed as Spectators Barred from Victoria vs. Pakistan Tour Game

Cricket enthusiasts and fans have expressed their disappointment after being locked out of a two-day tour game between Victoria and Pakistan. The decision to play the match behind closed doors was made in an attempt to provide the Pakistani team with much-needed practice after their heavy loss in the first Test against Australia.

The announcement that spectators would be barred from attending the game at Junction Oval in Melbourne left many fans feeling let down. Cricket Australia cited logistical challenges as the reason for the decision, but this explanation did not sit well with supporters. On social media, fans criticized the move, calling it a disgrace and questioning why an opportunity to grow interest in the longer forms of the game was missed. Many expressed frustration at the missed chance to bring young cricket fans to the match and witness international cricketers up close.

Despite the disappointment for fans, the tour game proved to be a significant opportunity for players to make their mark. The match provided a chance for Marcus Harris and Will Pucovski to stake their claims for the opening spot in the Australian Test team, which will become vacant after David Warner’s retirement. Harris seized the opportunity, scoring an impressive century, while Pucovski only managed a few runs before being dismissed.

For Pakistan, wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan made a strong statement with a quick half-century before retiring. Saud Shakeel also made a notable contribution with a score of 70 before retiring. However, Pakistan will face a setback in the upcoming second Test with the absence of fast bowler Khurram Shahzad due to injury.

While the decision to keep spectators away from the tour game may have disappointed fans, the match itself provided valuable opportunities for players to showcase their skills and compete for a place in the national team.