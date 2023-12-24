Please Don’t Touch Anything House Broken: A Puzzle Game That Falls Short of its Potential

Please Don’t Touch Anything House Broken, the latest installment in the Please Don’t Touch Anything series, offers an intriguing concept that initially captivates players with its branching puzzles. However, despite its unique progression system and occasional fun moments, the game ultimately fails to live up to its full potential.

One of the highlights of Please Don’t Touch Anything House Broken is the 15 different endings that players can unlock. Each time a version of the puzzle is solved, a special ending is revealed and a sticker appears on the console to track progress. While this progression system is a creative way to keep players engaged, it is not enough to compensate for the lackluster gameplay.

Many of the puzzles in the game require minimal brain power and can even be solved through random chance or frustration. Instead of providing a challenging and immersive experience, the game often relies on overused gags and pop culture references to reach its end. This results in a lack of depth and character in the puzzles, leaving players unsatisfied and questioning the overall substance of the game.

Furthermore, the difficulty curve in Please Don’t Touch Anything House Broken feels unbalanced. One particularly challenging puzzle stands out among the rest, but its inclusion seems forced and disconnected from the overall gameplay. While completing this challenge may give a sense of accomplishment to some, it also highlights the inconsistency and questionable design choices made the developers.

Overall, Please Don’t Touch Anything House Broken falls short as a puzzle game. While it may provide moments of enjoyment and a unique concept, it fails to deliver a fully realized and satisfying experience. With a market filled with other puzzle titles that offer more depth and substance, this game may not be worth the investment for many players. If you’re searching for a new puzzle game, Please Don’t Touch Anything House Broken might be worth a try, but it should not be at the top of your priority list.

Please Don’t Touch Anything House Broken was reviewed on Quest 2 with a code provided fortyseven communications.