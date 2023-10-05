BLACKPINK Lisa Faces Criticism for Controversial Performance Photos

BLACKPINK member Lisa has recently received criticism for her latest Instagram post showcasing photos from her performance at the famous cabaret, Crazy Horse Paris. The cabaret is well-known for its nude stage shows, although Lisa herself did not perform in the nude.

In the photos, Lisa can be seen flaunting a more sultry side while wearing lingerie. While the outfits are revealing, they are far from the nude strip show that some fans initially speculated. However, it appears that the conservative sensibilities of Korean netizens find a burlesque show to be unacceptable.

Many netizens expressed disappointment and criticized Lisa for uploading the photos. Some comments accused her of being obsessed with herself, while others suggested she should pursue a career as a regular stripper. These negative comments took issue with Lisa’s choice to perform in a strip show and questioned her status as a member of the popular K-Pop group BLACKPINK.

On the other hand, Lisa’s post also received a significant amount of praise from international fans who were supportive of her performance. These fans applauded her talent and expressed appreciation for the photos she shared.

It is evident that Lisa’s performance has sparked a heated debate among netizens, highlighting the cultural differences and varying perspectives regarding entertainment and artistic expression. While some criticize her for participating in a burlesque show, others celebrate her freedom of expression and commend her for pushing boundaries.

As with any controversy, opinions will continue to vary, but it is important to recognize that artists have the right to explore different forms of performance and expression. It will be interesting to see how Lisa’s career unfolds in the future and how she continues to navigate the complexities of being a global idol.

Sources:

– TheQoo article