Sony Offers Free Movie Streaming for PlayStation Plus Members

Sony is providing an additional benefit for PlayStation Plus members offering free movie streaming through its newly launched Sony Pictures Core app. While the app allows users to rent or purchase movies from Sony’s extensive library, PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe subscribers can enjoy up to 100 ad-free movies for streaming as long as their subscription remains active. The selection of available movies includes popular titles like “Looper,” “Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV,” “Elysium,” and “Resident Evil Damnation.”

The rebranded app, formerly known as Bravia Core, can be found in the Media section of the PS5 interface and the PlayStation Store on PS4. This new offering provides a compelling incentive for PS4 and PS5 owners to continue their PlayStation Plus subscription, especially after Sony’s recent price increase for the service.

In addition to the existing collection of movies, Sony plans to expand the available content with a range of anime titles sourced from its acquisition of Crunchyroll in 2020. This move not only enhances Sony’s offering but also caters to the growing popularity of anime among fans worldwide.

PlayStation Plus members who own compatible Bravia TVs or Xperia devices will also have access to the Sony Pictures Core app, further extending the reach of this movie streaming service.

Overall, Sony’s inclusion of free movie streaming as a benefit for PlayStation Plus members shows their commitment to enhancing the value proposition of the service and providing additional content options for their loyal user base.

Sources: (source article)